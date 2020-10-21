Amit Sadh trains hard for 'Zidd' in Manali

Actor Amit Sadh, who will next be seen in the web series, Zidd, is currently involved in rigorous training for the project.

From push-ups to pull-ups, Amit Sadh has been engaged in intense workout in Manali, where he is shooting for the show.

“The new schedule is intense and it adds a lot to the show, so I’m training hard for it. Manali is such a stunning place, so working out amidst the picturesque locales is definitely motivating. I have been doing a lot of cardio exercises, so it’s (all about) waking up and sleeping with sweat. I believe eventually it’s all going to be worth the effort,” Amit shared.

Directed by Vishal Manglorkar, the series also stars Amrita Puri.

Amit has had a busy year so far. He impressed the audience with his performances in “Shakuntala Devi”, “Avrodh: The Siege Within” and “Breathe: Into the Shadows”.

Actor Amit Sadh has spoken about his character Kabir Sawant from “Breathe: Into The Shadows“. He says it has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of his role.

Amit took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the web-series.

Breathe: Into The Shadows actor captioned the image: “There is a madness to the method And a method to the madness! It has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of Kabir Sawant. A character whose past is as dark and twisted as the moment he lives in – it made me realise the extreme limits of human strength.

“Push yourself and you can move the mountain. Kabir Sawant reporting again. See you on the other side!!

“Breathe: Into The Shadows” marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher. The show has received good response from the critics. Fans are also loving the second season and are raving about it on social media.

