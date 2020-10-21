Nora Fatehi Is BACK On India's Best Dancer & Her First Grooving Glimpse Will Leave You Spellbound!

Nora Fatehi is currently one of the most followed celebrities in India with a massive fan following. The actress is known for her amazing dancing skills and was currently seen judging India’s Best Dancer along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID-19.

Lately, there have been reports doing the rounds that Nora is returning to IBD because of the low TRP but neither channel nor Nora has given an official statement on the same.

Honestly, as long as she’s returning to the sets of India’s Best Dancer, we are happy because we really miss her. There’s a new video of Nora Fatehi dancing with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur going viral on the internet and they’re grooving over ‘Naach Meri Rani’ by Guru Randhawa that stars none other than the Street Dancer 3D actress.

Take a look at the video here:

Now, we know the reason behind this sudden increase in temperature. These ladies have set the stage on fire!

So, now we all know the reason behind Nora Fatehi coming to India’s Best Dancer. The teaser of the song crooned by Guru Randhawa was released recently and garnered a lot of love. India’s Best Dancer makers were happy with Nora’s presence earlier so found it the perfect reason to have a collaboration again.

A source close to Koimoi shared the details on the development and told, “Nora is getting back on India’s Best Dancer but only as a special guest. It will be similar to how Farah Khan graced the show in the recent past. She will be sitting alongside Terence, Malaika and Geeta as the 4th judge. With Naach Meri Jaan witnessing its release soon, it is the perfect promotional event for both the parties. Also, given the charisma that she spread like confetti during her small stint, makers are happy to have her back (even for a day).”

Did y’all like Nora Fatehi’s live performance on Naach Meri Rani in India’s Best Dancer? Tell us in the comments below.

