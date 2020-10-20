Nora Fatehi Is NOT Returning To India’s Best Dancer Due To Low TRPs But THIS Is The Actual Reason (EXCLUSIVE)

Nora Fatehi is currently in high demand. The actress has created a massive fan base for herself after performances like O Saki Saki, Dilbar amongst others. All of it has even led for her to be roped in as a judge on India’s Best Dancer. As per reports, the diva will be returning on the sets of the dance reality show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nora initially replaced Malaika Arora as a judge. It happened as Malaika tested positive for coronavirus. But the show garnered a lot of eyeballs with the Bharat actress showcasing her dancing skills every now and then. Furthermore, the entire row with Terence Lewis may not have been very happening, but it did bring IBD under the radar.

Advertisement

Rumours were recently rife that Nora Fatehi is returning to India’s Best Dancer owing to low TRPs of the show. But Koimoi has now exclusively learnt that there is a special reason why the actress will be gracing the show. However, the celebrations remain limited as she will be coming only for a weekend.

As many know, Nora Fatehi is coming up with her music video, Naach Meri Jaan. The teaser of the song crooned by Guru Randhawa was released recently and garnered a lot of love. The India’s Best Dancer makers were happy with Nora’s presence earlier so found it the perfect reason to have a collaboration again.

“Nora is getting back on India’s Best Dancer but only as a special guest. It will be similar to how Farah Khan graced the show in the recent past. She will be sitting alongside Terence, Malaika and Geeta as the 4th judge. With Naach Meri Jaan witnessing its release soon, it is the perfect promotional event for both the parties. Also, given the charisma that she spread like confetti during her small stint, makers are happy to have her back (even for a day),” revealed a source close to the development.

Well, we’re sure the fans would love this news even if it is a small treat. All we have to wait for now is an official confirmation from the channel.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Actor Vijay Varma EXCLUSIVE: “I’m Waiting To Meme’d”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube