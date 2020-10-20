Mirzapur 2 Actor Vijay Varma EXCLUSIVE: "I'm Waiting To Meme'd"

Vijay Varma is all set to make a promising entry in Mirzapur 2. The show has an amazing cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and others. Everyone is looking forward to know what role the Gully Boy actor will be seen in.

Koimoi spoke to Vijay Varma and asked him about his character. Not much is revealed about his role in Mirzapur 2. When asked about the suspense being kept, he said, “I can completely understand where you are coming from. But just give another six days. I’m telling you whether he’s good or bad and how he’s different than all the other characters. There are all kinds of shades. There’s a good side and that’s why I was jumping on the project. There’s an interesting graph, an interesting arc.”

The Mirzapur 2 actor added, “It’s a new family being introduced in season 2 – Tyagi family. I’m the son the father Will be played by Liliput ji. We are a business family, we use our brains and if needed, we use guns too. We perfectly fit into the world of Mirzapur. “

Was there any pressure on him as the show is loved a lot. Vijay Varma answered, “No, there was no pressure. Of course, there was a great deal of excitement. I didn’t have the baggage of season 1 on me. I’m the new addition. More than me, the makers were so excited to do something with this part and expand the world for Mirzapur 2 for the fans. So there wasn’t any pressure, but there was preparation required for the character, and how can I make it better and better. It was pure excitement and a great deal of fun to work with so many of these actors who are also my friends in real life.”

When asked about Mirzapur 2 memes, the actor shared that ge enjoys them. With his entry in the show, Vijay Varma hopes that he gets meme’d. The actor shared, “I’m one of those people who share those memes with friends and family members. I’m waiting to be meme’d. Please make me a meme. Memers are already at work. I see so many memes based on the trailer. With the show, there will be more.”

Mirzapur 2 is all set to release on October 23, 2020.

