Eight cities of Uttar Pradesh are adorned with huge cut-outs of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu

The star-studded season 2 of the much-loved Amazon Original Series Mirzapur is all set to return with a 10-episode action-packed season on October 23, 2020

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the Amazon Original Series can be watched by Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories.

With so much hype around the upcoming second season of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video is leaving no stone unturned to keep the Bhaukaal created by the show at its peak. Set in, well, Mirzapur, of course, Amazon Prime Video finds a quirky way to bring the cast of Mirzapur closer to UPites. If you are out and about in cities including Benaras, Agra, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Meerut, Lucknow and Kanpur, you are likely to come across huge cut-outs of your beloved Mirzapur characters – Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

The cut-outs also have QR codes on it. On scanning the code, the fans will be able to put in their vote on who they think should sit on the throne of Mirzapur. All you need to do is to keep your phone handy, scan the code and vote for your favourite Mirzapur character. The cut-outs are there to stay for 15 days, so don’t miss out on a chance to click a selfie with Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna.

Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Amit Sial, Vijay Verma, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, and Kulbhushan Kharbhanda, among others. The show is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

The world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won’t hesitate to use. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur – It takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. This season also takes us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place which has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals. Who will win in the end? Is there anyone left to challenge the Tripathis? The canvas gets bigger this season, but the rules remain the same – without spilling blood you won’t survive here!

