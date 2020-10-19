Taarak Mehta Fame Amit Bhatt AKA Champaklal REVEALS How Much Time He Spends For Make-Up & We’re In Shock

It’s Monday and we’re back with another interesting titbit on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Amit Bhatt who plays the character of Champaklal Gada aka Baapuji.

Till now, every Taarak fan would be aware of the fact that Amit is a young man contrary to his on-screen role. Initially, it was hard to digest it, but thanks to ever-growing fan base on social media, several lesser-known facts of the show have come to the lights.

Looking at Amit Bhatt in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone has an obvious question in mind, how much time it takes for Amit to get a look of an oldie nailed? Can you make any guesses? Well, let us help and we’re sure, you will be shocked after we reveal it.

It was during an interview with Jyoti Chahar for her ‘The Moi Blog’ YouTube channel when Amit Bhatt made an interesting revelation about his make-up in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While talking, he revealed that it takes just 10 minutes for him to get transformed into Champaklal. Also, he added further that he can do his make-up on his own as it’s quite an easy process.

Isn’t that interesting?

During the same interview, he even revealed of designing his house on his own. No, he isn’t an interior designer but there’s a reason due to which he had conceptualised his home sweet home. When asked about the reason, he said that interior designers are known for their luxurious and formal settings which bothers him a bit. He continued by adding “I took the task of interior designing because I wanted my house to feel like home and not like a five-star hotel.”

Meanwhile, in one of our articles dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we had revealed how Asit Kumarr Modi had mellowed down the content from Taarak Mehta’s original literature. And the same has been done for the character of Champaklal, the father of Jethalal. Portrayed by Amit Bhatt, Champaklal’s character is shown very righteous individual. He never uses cuss words or possesses any addictions. But in original work, it’s far away from decent!

