We all are fans of Taarak Chashmah Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors. Not just the on-screen acts, but the Gokuldham Parivaar is highly talented off the screen too. For example, Shailesh Lodha is a renowned writer and Mayur Vakani is a very good sculptor. Similarly, each and every actor is well-known for their talent apart from their hilarious presence in the show. Speaking of the same, today we’ll be talking about Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gada and his hidden talent.

As the title reads, Amit has designed his house on his own. No, he isn’t an interior designer but there’s a reason due to which he had conceptualised his home sweet home. It was during one of his recent interviews, during which spilt the beans on an unknown fact and we all agree with his justification.

Recently, Jyoti Chahar, who is well known for her YouTube channel ‘The Moi Blog’, took an interview of Amit Bhatt. During a chat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor revealed that he has designed his house by his own. When asked about the reason, he said that interior designers are known for their luxurious and formal settings which bothers him a bit.

Amit Bhatt continued by adding “I took the task of interior designing because I wanted my house to feel like home and not like a five-star hotel.”

Cent per cent agreed with Amit’s statement and by the way, he should consider interior designing as a part-time profession! No, we aren’t kidding.

Meanwhile, in one of our articles dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we had revealed how Asit Kumarr Modi had mellowed down the content from Taarak Mehta’s original literature. And the same has been done for the character of Champaklal, the father of Jethalal. Portrayed by Amit Bhatt, Champaklal’s character is shown very righteous individual. He never uses cuss words or possesses any addictions. But in original work, it’s far away from decent!

Yes, you read that right. As originally sketched by Taarak Mehta, Champaklal’s character is a chain smoker. He is fond of smoking Bidis (a type of cigarette). Also, he often uses cuss words for his son Jethalal and others.

