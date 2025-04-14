Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may witness many leaps, but we’ll still miss watching Dayaben make us smile wide. Disha Vakani left the sitcom in 2017, but 8 years later, fans are still awaiting her comeback. Rumors were rife that producer Asit Kumarr Modi had replaced her and was conducting shoots with a new actress. But that was a little far-fetched! Scroll below for the latest scoop.

Around two weeks ago, gossip mills suggested a new Dayaben had been locked. While her identity was under wraps, she was reportedly already on the sets doing mock shoots with the entire cast and crew. However, as per the latest statement by the producer, the situation seems quite different.

In a new interview with SCREEN, Asit Kumarr Modi was still hopeful about Disha Vakani’s return. He said, “People do complain that they don’t enjoy the show ever since Daya bhabhi left, and I agree. I will bring back Daya bhabhi soon. The entire team of writers and actors try their best to fill in Daya bhabhi’s absence. Daya bhabhi will return soon. We can only pray that Disha Vakani returns; she has family duties.”

As far as the new Dayaben is concerned, the auditions are still on-going! “I have shortlisted a few people for the role, and you will get to know them soon. It has been five years since she [Vakani] left, and we miss her even today. She was so caring toward her fellow artists as well as the crew. We aim to find someone just like Disha Vakani.”

This means we will have to wait longer to see who finally replaces Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, Asit Kumarr Modi also broke his silence on the controversies revolving around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Many old members, including Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Palak Sindhwani, left the show and made serious allegations against the makers. However, the producer says he’s forgiven them!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal Had An Emotional Phone Call With Dayaben From Pakistan’s Jail: “Meri Daya Chinta Kar Rahi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News