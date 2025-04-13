Many fans of the cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah feel that the OG episodes of the show were much more impressive qualitywise than the latest ones. While that is highly objective, some earlier episodes of the show were indeed a fine blend of comedy and emotions. Did you know that in one such episode, Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal was mistaken for a spy in Pakistan? Yes, you heard that right! Not only this, but he was also arrested by the Pakistani authorities and thrown into jail.

It all happened after Dilip Joshi’s character lost his way during a camel ride in Kutchh. He lands up in Pakistan after crossing the border accidentally and is soon mistaken for a spy by the Pakistani authorities. The storyline was very heavy on emotions as it saw Jethalal’s wife Dayaben (Disha Vakani), son Tipendra (Bhavya Gandhi) and father Champaklal Gada (Amit Bhatt) going to great lengths to free him from the Pakistan jail.

They also ask for help from the Pakistani embassy in Delhi but find it extremely difficult to free Jethalal from the prison. On the other hand, Jethalal also had its own fair share of adventures in the Pakistan jail. While initially the authorities were hostile to him, later, he managed to warm up to them along with his co-prisoners. He also ended up repairing a Pakistani officer’s phone, courtesy of his having his own shop for electronics.

This also enables him to have an emotional phone call with his wife Dayaben (Disha Vakani). He could be seen requesting the officials to allow him to speak to his wife saying, “Meri Daya Meri Chinta Kar Rahi Hogi.” This results in an emotional phone call between them but soon the battery of the phone dies again.

This particular episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of the most loved ones among the fans. It not only showed Jethalal’s resilience but also showcased Dayaben’s devotion as a wife. Jethalla was ultimately freed by the help of an official who had once benefitted by his father’s good deeds.

