In today’s time, where everyone is stressed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a perfect dose of relaxation. The show’s funny gags and hilarious situations are a stress buster for the audience. Due to this, the show isn’t a show anymore but a cult in the history of Indian television. However, things were not in favor when the show was planned. Talking about the same, producer Asit Kumarr Modi once shared how TV channels rejected the sitcom.

TMKOC went on air in 2008, and it’s been running successfully for over 16 years. But before it became such a success, it had to go through rejections. Asit Kumarr Modi once revealed that he planned the show in 2002 and knocked on every channel’s door, but he faced rejection every single time. Back then, no one was interested in experimenting with a comedy show that runs on weekdays.

Back in 2002, it was a time for Saas-Bahu daily soaps, so no channel was ready to accept Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While talking to Indian Express, Asit shared that despite rejection, he didn’t give up. He said, “However, we believed in our concept and knew it will strike a chord with the audience. It was new but something that will make people smile. I am glad we managed to do what we decided to.”

Asit Kumarr Modi further shared that the rebranding of SAB TV into Sony SAB helped him crack a deal, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became a reality. He also credited his wife and team for giving him confidence in the show’s concept.

He said, “Sony Pictures was re-formatting SAB as a comedy channel, and the then COO NP Singh asked me if I wanted to do something. He liked the concept, but there was no budget, and I knew I would run into losses. However, my wife and my team assured me that this was something that will work.”

Intially, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah didn’t find takers but it slowly gained momentum and built a loyal viewership. Since then, the show kept climbing the ladders of success and now, it is among the top Indian sitcoms of all time.

