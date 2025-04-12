Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: At a Confessional is coming in a live-action adaptation soon, to the Japanese theatres. The live-action film is based on the manga and its anime adaptation of the same name. A trailer for its live-action film was released on Thursday, April 9, along with its cast introduction.

Watch the trailer of the live-action adaptation of Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: At a Confessional here:

Who is cast in the live-action adaptation of Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: At a Confessional?

Issei Takahashi, who played the titular character Kishibe Rohan in the TV adaptations and film, reprises his role for this live-action film as well. Marie Itoyo returns as Kyoka Izumi.

The other cast cast of Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: At a Confessional, according to the characters seen in the trailer, is as follows: Arata Iura as Tamiya, the mysterious man who confessed a confessional; Tina Tamashiro as Maria, a mask maker at the mercy of good fortune; Shigeyuki Totsugi as Sotoba, a cursed homeless man; and Shunsuke Daitō as Mizuo, a man who takes on a challenge.

Kazutaka Watanabe is the film’s director, whereas P.I.C.S. Yasuko Kobayashi, who has written previous Kishibe Rohan installments, returns to script this upcoming live-action adaptation as well. Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: At a Confessional is slated to release in Japan on May 23 this year.

What is the origin story of Kishibe Rohan’s stories?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most loved anime in its genre. Like it bizarre title, the manga and its anime adaptation are equally bizarre. The story, written by Hirohiko Araki, features a variety of characters as seen in the protagonists, the Joestar family. The family members discover that they have psychic powers, which they must then use to defeat their supernatural enemies. Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe (known as Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai in Japanese) is a spin-off series based on this manga. This spin-off series borrows its title inspiration from Nietzsche’s novel Thus Spoke Zarathustra. It follows Kishibe Rohan, a manga artist, who travels around the world for inspiration.

