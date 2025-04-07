Fans of the cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often complain about how the OG episodes were much superior when it came to quality. Not only the comedic elements but episodes were high on some emotional sequences too. Did you know that much before Disha Vakani’s Dayaben quit the show indefinitely, a scene involved Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) getting emotional about losing his wife? We found this throwback scene from an earlier episode, which is too adorable to miss.

The scene takes place after Dayaben injures both her hands and has to survive on plasters temporarily. In such a situation, Jethalal took the onus of the house and took care of her along with his father, Champaklal Gada, and son, Tipendra, aka Tapu. In the particular scene, Dayaben can be seen thanking her husband because of the same.

The scene has Dayaben (Disha Vakani) telling Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) how he has become her two hands during this time. She says that she is sure that if tomorrow she is no longer with them, he will still be able to take good care of Tapu and Babuji. However, this makes Jetha both angry and emotional at the same time.

Jethalal could be seen saying, “Yeh Kya Bakwas Kar Rahi Hai Tu? Yeh Kya Nonsense Baat Kar Rahi Hai?” He reprimands her by saying that he will never talk to her if she repeats this thing. Dayaben then apologizes to her husband and tries to ask for his forgiveness. However, this showcased an endearing moment between the two. Take a look at the Reddit video.

The scene also acts as an uncanny foreshadowing since Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben went on leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 and never returned. The actress reportedly left the show owing to a maternity break but ended up deciding not to return. One of the netizens also commented under the video, “Daya had seen the future that day.” Disha’s exit from the show left fans heartbroken.

