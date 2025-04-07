RJ Mahvash, a well-known influencer and radio jockey, recently broke her silence about a traumatic phase in her life involving her former fiancé. In a string of interviews and posts, Mahvash didn’t hold back as she spoke candidly about being cheated on by her ex-fiancé, not once but multiple times. Her raw and honest revelations have struck a chord with many.

In addition to sharing her emotional journey, Mahvash also took the opportunity to clarify recent rumors linking her to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She firmly denied the speculations, calling them baseless.

RJ Mahvash Opens Up About Her Health Scare Post-Breakup: “I Was Living On Injections”

The heartbreak wasn’t just emotional; it affected her physically, too. In a candid interview with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash revealed how the betrayal triggered intense anxiety and a loss of appetite and left her struggling even to perform basic daily tasks.

Mahvash said [via The Times Of India], “I was on injections. I had panic attacks. He was my fiancé, and I couldn’t even tell my family. I fought so much to get engaged to him, and he turned out to be like this. How could I tell my parents that the person I defended so much hurt me so badly? After the third time, I knew I had to leave him—no one cheats for the third time. I had panic attacks, and doctors and counsellors had to intervene.”

RJ Mahvash’s Dating Rumors With Yuzvendra Chahal

While RJ Mahvash continues healing from her past, she has found herself in the limelight again—this time for her rumored link-up with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Addressing the speculation during the same interview, the social media influencer dismissed the claims as entirely baseless.

She said, “It’s funny to see how baseless these rumors are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this?” Mahvash further added, “I’m very single and happy. I don’t understand the current concept of marriage, and I am someone who would only date someone when I want to marry that person, so I don’t go out on casual dates. Just like Ali in Dhoom, I start imagining kids and the future.”

While the buzz around the rumored duo has sparked curiosity online, RJ Mahvash’s statements leave little room for doubt; she’s shutting down the gossip with confidence and clarity.

Check out the full interview below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Indian Idol 15 Winner: Manasi Ghosh Grabs 25 Lakh Cash Prize But Meet 3 Richest Rejected Contestants [One With 27,900% Higher Salary]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News