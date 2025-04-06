Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has nurtured relations like no other Indian television show. Whether it is the friendship between Tapu Sena or Dayaben’s bond with her brother, we’ve truly embraced it all since 2008. But do you remember when Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, proved he could be a walking green flag for ‘Babita’ Munmun Dutta? Scroll below for a lesser-seen video!

We all know Jethalal has a hidden crush on Babita Iyer, the wife of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer. He’s often seen turning red and getting all shy during his interactions with Munmun Dutta’s reel-life avatar. There are viral reels of their adorable chemistry all over social media.

In one of the old episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Babita Iyer is seen standing at the roadside, waiting for a rickshaw. Upon noticing his crush, Jethalal, crossing the area in an auto, and stops the ride. Instead of Munmun Dutta’s character walking up to him, he asks the driver to reverse his vehicle.

The driver informs that the reverse gear is broken. But that does not Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal. He gets down and pushes the rickshaw backward. An Instagram user shared the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clip with the caption, “If he’s not like that, I don’t want him.”

Well, we agree! Jethalal is a walking green flag for Babita Iyer.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta’s camaraderie has been one of the highlights of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its initiation in 2008. In fact, they are among the rare OG cast members who continue to be part of the sitcom. Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, and Nidhi Bhanushali, among others, have quit TMKOC.

Recently, rumors were rife that Asit Kumarr Modi and his team have finally replaced Disha Vakani. New Dayaben has been shooting on set along with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members. Her identity is yet to be unveiled.

