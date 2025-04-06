Gaurav Khanna has emerged as one of the finalists of Celebrity MasterChef India and his fans are thrilled because of the same. However, recently the actor found himself on the receiving end of some trolling as some eagle-eyed audience of the show found out that he copied one of his dessert-based dishes from a veteran chef. Not only this, but the chef also called out the actor on social media.

The episode saw judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna so impressed by Gaurav Khanna’s dish that they gifted him their special knife even without tasting the same. While this left the Anupamaa actor’s fans happy, some netizens were left fuming. They quickly started pointing out how Gaurav’s dish was plagiarized from another chef who had also called him out on social media.

One of the netizens stated, “It’s sad and shameful how no one in India takes plagiarism seriously because since our existence, we are asked to copy other’s work instead of creating something new.”

A user said, “Gaurav Khanna should give credit to the OG chef here.” While another netizen said, “Help this is embarrassing, he thought Kisi Ko Pata Nahi Chalega.” Another netizen went on to call him a “fraud” and a “cheater” while a user called the CID actor’s actions “Shameful.”

A netizen added, “It’s so embarrassing, stealing someone else’s dish and putting it front of the judges.” Another user said, “Reality show aren’t reality shows anymore.” Another user said, “The credibility of MasterChef India is gone. I wonder how were they okay with Indians making a celeb version of a serious show.”

However, some fans of Gaurav Khanna came out in support of the actor. They pointed out that the chef Dives Josh has himself created the dessert being inspired from someone else. They went on to reveal how Josh has himself started following Gaurav on Instagram too. Well, rumors are also rife that Gaurav might have won the show. For the unversed, the actor along with Tejasswi Prakash recently became the first finalists of the show.

A dish so perfect, even the judges were left speechless! 👏🏻 Gaurav has just raised the bar way too high for finale week! 🔥 Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.@EndemolShineIND @ranveerbrar@TheVikasKhanna… pic.twitter.com/fg4woHKhO6 — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 3, 2025

