One of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss 19 has concluded with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner of the show! The actor who shot to fame with Anupamaa, earned almost a massive amount from the show as his remuneration! He won hearts with his calm personality and did not lose it even once!

Anuj To Master Chef To BB 19

In the last few years, Gaurav has had a phenomenal journey on TV. While he entered Anupamaa and turned into the ideal husband, with women drooling over his green forest image, he surprised everyone with his participation in Celebrity MasterChef, and also won the season!

Gaurav Khanna’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav entered Bigg Boss 19 on day 1 and completed 15 15-week journey against a remuneration of a massive 17.5 lakh per week. He was the highest-paid contestant on the show, and his total fee till the grand finale was 2.62 crore.

Gaurav Khanna’s Fee VS BB 19 Prize Money!

With the 50 lakh prize money, Gaurav Khanna took home a total amount of 3.12 crore. This is almost 6.25 times higher than the prize money of 50 lakh. Clearly, the actor won big time!

Anupamaa Salary VS Bigg Boss 19 Fees

Gaurav Khanna’s initial salary for Anupamaa was 35K per day, as per reports. From there, the actor rose to immense fame with his per-day earnings hitting a high of 2.5 lakh on Bigg Boss 19, almost 614% higher than what he started as Anuj in Anupamaa.

Audience Reacts to Bigg Boss 19 Winner

The audience is elated as Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19. A user on X wrote, “Congratulations, Gaurav Khanna, for winning Bigg Boss 19. You truly deserved it, my man, and thank you for showing everyone that a show like Bigg Boss can be played with dignity and still be won.” Another comment read, “Deserving Undeserving har saal ka rona hai bhaii, jeetne wala jeet gaya. History has already been written. It was Gaurav Khanna Season!!”

