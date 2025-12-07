Bigg Boss 19 has been announced as the most successful season for any reality show on Indian Television. The show ended up with five finalists: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More! The rest of the 16 contestants had their distinct journeys on the reality show.

Total Remuneration Of Evicted Contestants!

A total of 4 – 4.6 crore was spent on the remuneration of the 13 evicted contestants of BB 19. When the show premiered, it welcomed 18 celebrities for this season. They belonged to different walks of life but blended together like one big family!

Malti Chahar was the last contestant to be evicted from the show, and then Bigg Boss 19 announced its top 5 finalists for this season. We decided to bring the total earnings of each contestant who was evicted before the grand finale!

Nagma Mirajkar & Natalia Janoszek – 3 Weeks

Nagma’s remuneration for the show was in the range of 5 – 8 lakh. She earned almost 15 – 24 lakh from the show. Meanwhile, Natalia, with a remuneration of 3 – 4 lakh per week, earned 9 – 12 lakh for her short stint.

Awez Darbar – 5 Weeks

Awez Darbar’s total earnings from Bigg Boss 19 have been good. The social media influencer was paid 6 lakh per week , and he was a part of the show for 5 weeks, making his total earnings from the show 30 lakhs.

Zeishan Quadri – 7 weeks

The Gangs Of Wasseypur writer was paid 5 lakh per week as his remuneration. For 7 weeks, he earned almost 35 lakh for his strong presence on the show.

Baseer Ali & Nehal Chudasama – 9 weeks

Nehal was evicted on day 28 and sent to the secret room. But she came back after 3 days and stayed on the show for 9 weeks. She earned a total of 27 lakh from the show, with a weekly remuneration of 3 lakh. Baseer was also paid in the same bracket, and he also earned a total of 27 lakh – 36 lakh, as his remuneration was 3 – 4 lakh per week.

Abhishek Bajaj & Neelam Giri – 11 Weeks

Another double eviction saw Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri take an exit from the show. Abhishek earned a total of 27 lakh – 36 lakh, as his remuneration was 3 – 4 lakh per week. Meanwhile, Neelam Giri was paid 2 lakh for the show, earning almost 22 lakh in total.

Mridul Tiwari – 11.5 Weeks

With a remuneration of almost 6 lakh, owing to his social media following, Mridul Tiwari earned almost 69 lakh as his total earnings from the show!

Kunicka Sadanand – 13 Weeks

Kunicka Sadanand made a strong impact on Bigg Boss 19 but was evicted in the 13th week. Her remuneration was 2 – 4 lakh as per reports, and she earned a total of 26 – 52 lakh from the reality show.

Ashnoor Kaur & Shehbaaz Badesha – 14 Weeks

Ashnoor was evicted from the show for breaking the rules, but the actress might have earned 84 lakh from the show for her 14-week stint. Her remuneration was 6 lakh per week. Meanwhile, Shehbaaz Badesha’s per-week remuneration was 80K – 1 lakh. He entered the show in the third week, so his total remuneration from the show for 12 weeks was almost 12 lakh.

Malti Chahar – 8.5 Weeks

Malti entered the house on the 42nd day, sixth week. She was a part of the show for almost 8.5 weeks, and her total earnings from the show are 16 – 24 lakh, as her remuneration per week was 2-3 lakh.

