Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Farrhana Bhatt Could Snatch The Trophy From The Expected Winner Gaurav Khanna

Fans are super excited to know the name of the Bigg Boss 19 winner, and it will be announced on December 7, midnight, in the grand finale of this season, hosted by Salman Khan. The five finalists, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Malik, Farrhana Bhatt & Gaurav Khanna, are all set to fight for the final votes.

Expected Winner – GK!

The expected winner of this season of Salman Khan’s show is GK! The actor made a thunderous comeback as Anupamaa‘s Anuj, and then surprised everyone with his phenomenal cooking skills, winning the first season of Celebrity Master Chef!

Will Farhana Bhatt Steal GK’s Thunder!

The entire season, if there was one contestant who did not fall prey to any groupism and stood tall against everyone, it was Farrhana Bhatt! In all probability, I feel Farhana might be the one standing on the stage with Gaurav Khanna for the final verdict with Salman Khan! And it would be a surprise if she steals GK’s thunder and Bigg Boss 19 winner trophy!

I have three strong reasons to believe that Farrhana Bhatt should snatch the trophy from the expected winner, Gaurav Khanna!

The Hothead & Audience Choice!

Calculated moves and grace, or captivating chaos – what forms the major pull on an entertainment show? Agreed that Gaurav Khanna is strategic, rarely loses his cool, and always comes across as the bigger person, but when you are competing, these qualities seem very superficial. Farrhana has been the hothead, but which Bigg Boss winner has not been a hothead, except for Rahul Roy?

No Clarity, No Crown!

Gaurav Khanna formed a cult in the house with youngsters following him blindly! On the other hand, Farrhana had a clan! They loved her or hated her, but did not ignore her! She played from a point of clarity – only for myself! She changed narratives, shook the system, and did not change despite warnings! Still, she stood in the corner and ruled on her throne since the entire house could never ignore her!

Farrhana Bhatt Peaked At The Right Time

Winning Bigg Boss 19 is all about momentum. You don’t need to be the favorite on Day 1; you need to be the talking point in the final weeks, and Farrhana did so rightfully! She executed her masterstroke in the final weeks, forming a friendship with Amaal Malik and distancing herself from Tanya Mittal! This shift made her rise and peak at the right moment!

