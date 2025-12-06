Bigg Boss 19 season finally reached its finale, and that means the viewers’ excitement is at its highest levels. The show, which has been on for over three months, has given the audience all the necessary ingredients of drama, tiffs, alliances, and liberating moments. The has now come to an end, and in a few days, the winner will be anointed. Fans are waiting eagerly to see who lifts the BB19 trophy as the finale approaches.

Bigg Boss 19: Finale Date, Streaming Platforms & Telecast Time

The finale of the Bigg Boss 19 live streaming is set for JioHotstar at 9 PM Indian Standard Time on December 7, 2025. The TV audience can watch the final telecast on Colors TV channel starting at 10:30 PM. Salman Khan will host the final episode and guide viewers through the last phases leading up to the winner’s announcement.

The makers also unveiled this season’s trophy, and it has already caught everyone’s attention. Pictures of the trophy are being widely shared on social media.

Top 5 Finalists After The Last Mid-Week Twist

The show entered its final week with a sudden twist that left everyone shocked. Malti Chahar was eliminated in the last midweek eviction, clearing the path for the official Top 5 finalists of the season. The final list includes:

Gaurav Khanna Pranit More Farrhana Bhatt Amaal Mallik Tanya Mittal

These five contestants have survived tasks, clashes, and countless tense moments to reach the last stage. Each one has a strong supporter base, making the result unpredictable.

The finale night is expected to feature special performances, emotional throwbacks, and interactions with former contestants. The finalists will share their journeys, and the mood inside the house will be a mix of excitement and nervous energy. With only one person walking away with the trophy, the ending promises to be intense and memorable.

Apni poori journey ko dobara dekh kar Gaurav ki aankhon mein aansu bhar aaye. Kya yeh unki sabse yaadgar memory banegi? 🤩🥹 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka Grand Finale, 7 December, raat 9 baje, #JioHotstar aur @colorstv par! Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/9zGhcRRYQ2 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) December 5, 2025

