Bigg Boss 19 is heading into its final stretch, and the season has reached that stage where unexpected twists arrive one after another. This weekend brought one such surprise, but it had nothing to do with tasks or eliminations. Salman Khan announced that he will soon collaborate with Gaurav Khanna.

Salman Praises Gaurav & Confirms A Future Project

Gaurav Khanna has been one of the strongest performers this season, and his recent Ticket to Finale win placed him directly in the finale week. During the episode, Salman took a moment to speak about Gaurav’s nature and the respect he carries in his personal and professional life. While talking about him, Salman suddenly revealed that he plans to work with Gaurav once the season ends.

In his words, Salman Khan said, “More than anything else, his wife will have a tremendous amount of respect for him. His parents will have a tremendous amount of respect for him. His friends will have a tremendous amount of respect for him. The people working with him, he would be delight with. I myself will be working with Gaurav soon.”

The revelation stunned both the viewers and the housemates, as Salman rarely makes such announcements inside the Bigg Boss house. The exact nature of the project remains a mystery, and the team has kept all details under wraps. But the confirmation itself has created massive excitement among viewers.

Another Contestant Grabs The Opportunity Before The Grand Finale

This big moment arrives shortly after Ekta Kapoor visited the house for the launch of Naagin 7. During her appearance, she confirmed that she would be working with Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal in upcoming projects.

Gaurav’s Ticket to the Finale win gives him full safety in the final weeks. He is the only contestant who cannot be nominated at this point, which gives him a secure spot in the final lineup.

The house currently has six contestants, but there is still uncertainty about whether the finale will end with a top six or a top five. The Grand Finale is set for December 7, 2025, with Salman returning as the host.

