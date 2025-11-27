After back-to-back debacles, Salman Khan is looking for a big comeback, and for that, he has decided to go with Apoorva Lakhia’s next. Yes, with Apurva, he’s currently working on Battle Of Galwan, and it is scheduled to release in the first half of 2026. It’s a magnum opus mounted on a very big scale, and Salman will be seen playing the role of an army veteran in it. Since Salman has opted for the role of an army officer, fans are super excited. Now, the latest news about the film is that it has reportedly secured a massive pre-release deal with Jio Studios.

Ever since the official announcement was made, the upcoming action drama has generated a positive buzz around itself. Considering the backdrop of the army and a patriotic flavor, the film is expected to do wonders at the box office. Since it’s a content-driven affair, it is expected to enjoy appreciation from neutrals as well. With such potential, the biggie has managed to secure a blanket deal even before the wrap-up of the shoot.

Battle Of Galwan roars with its pre-release deal!

As per Box Office Worldwide’s report, the makers of Battle Of Galwan and Jio Studios have locked one of the biggest pre-release deals in the history of Bollywood. It is said to be a blanket deal that includes music rights, satellite rights, OTT rights, and theatrical distribution rights. In exchange for these rights, Jio Studios agreed to close a deal at 325 crores, which is an impressive figure.

The amount of the deal will fluctuate according to the film’s box office run

While the deal is big, there’s a twist in the tale, as depending upon Battle Of Galwan’s box office run, the amount of the deal can go up or come down. It means that if the film crosses major milestones and performs extremely well, Jio Studios will need to pay a higher sum than the base price of 325 crores. And if the film fails to make desired earnings, the makers will receive less than the base price.

More about the film

The upcoming action drama also features Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, Harshil Shah, and Ankur Bhatia. It is produced by Salman Khan Films. It is reportedly based on a 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the disputed Galwan Valley region.

