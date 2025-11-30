Bigg Boss 19 has entered a heated phase as the race to the finale gets tighter each day. Ashnoor Kaur’s unexpected elimination shook the audience and the contestants, especially because she was considered one of the calm and consistent players of the season. Her exit has now triggered a fresh round of discussions about the next eviction.

Why Ashnoor Kaur Was Eliminated?

In the recent episode, viewers saw Salman Khan point out that Ashnoor had intentionally hit Tanya Mittal during a task. This act counted as a direct violation of the physical contact rule. Because of this, the makers decided to eliminate Ashnoor from the game for breaking the house rules.

The housemates were shocked since this eviction happened just a few days before the finale. Moreover, the eviction did not happen on the basis of votes but because of the rule violation.

Another Elimination After Ashnoor’s Exit

For those who are unaware, this time the entire house was nominated for eviction. The nomination list includes Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaaz Badesha.

Gaurav Khanna earned the opportunity to enter the finale directly, which means he is safe from eviction until the grand finale. On the other hand, Ashnoor was evicted for breaking the rule. Now, among the remaining contestants, recent reports from the X handle BBTak hint that Shehbaaz’s journey will also come to an end in the upcoming episode.

🚨 BIG UPDATE – DOUBLE EVICTION 🚨 ☆ Ashnoor Kaur has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house for breaking house rules, hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally during the task. ☆ Shehbaaz Badesha has been EVICTED due to fewer votes. What’s your take on this decision? Fair or… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 28, 2025

Farhana Bhatt Trending Amid Finale Buzz

While each contestant is actively giving their best to claim this season’s Bigg Boss trophy, things outside the house are heavily favoring Farrhana Bhatt. The Laila Majnu fame is currently trending on X with more than 202K posts. Users are supporting her with the hashtag “RISING WINNER FARRRHANA.”

With the tension rising among the housemates and the audience, it will be interesting to see who finally lifts the trophy this season.

