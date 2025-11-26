Bigg Boss 19 stepped into Week 14, full of chaos and pressure. Right after Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction, the game took a sharp turn. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced that the entire house has been nominated for this week. With the finale approaching fast, tensions have burst through the roof.

Nomination Task

The nomination process for this week was anything but ordinary. One by one, the Bigg Boss invited the contestants to the confession room and gave them the liberty to nominate as many housemates as they wished. There were no limits. Even a single vote was enough to put someone on the block.

The tension reached a boiling point when Tanya Mittal stamped the word nominated directly on Malti Chahar’s lips. The two clashed inside the house, further escalating the tension. By the end of the task, every contestant found themselves nominated.

The final list of the nominees includes Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaaz Badesha. With no captain immunity this time, even Shehbaaz faces elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 19 week 14: Crucial Week Before The Finale

Week 14 holds massive importance because Bigg Boss 19 concludes in Week 15. With the entire house nominated, the subsequent elimination will depend purely on audience votes. Recently, Kunickaa’s eviction in Week 13 was determined solely by audience votes. Social media is already buzzing with opinions, predictions, and fan wars. After the task, viewers are more eager to see who is going to make it alive out of this high-pressure nomination round than ever before.

The countdown to the finale begins, and Week 14 is going to be full of chaos, emotional breakdowns, and an eviction that will determine the final lineup of Bigg Boss 19. Everything is ready, the house is split, and now it’s just the audience’s votes that will determine who remains.

Pranit ne share ki Ashnoor se Zeishan se related ek baat, kya aap agree karte hain unke saath? 🤔 Catch the full story on #24HrsChannel of #BiggBoss19, now streaming, exclusively on #JioHotstar App. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIH pic.twitter.com/K9QE2MkwaJ — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 26, 2025

