The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 concluded with an unexpected twist when Mridul Tiwari bid farewell to the show. The housemates, especially Gaurav Khanna, become emotional with the YouTuber’s eviction. However, many of you might be surprised by how Mridul got evicted in the mid-week eviction despite having a gigantic popularity on the internet.

Bigg Boss 19: Live Audience Votes Evicted Mridul Tiwari From The House

A live audience recently appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted show, and the maker asked the contestants to form teams and perform in front of the crowd. Based on their performance, each group was asked to be voted on by a certain part of the live audience.

Due to their friendship, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari formed a team for the task and performed individually in front of the live crowd. Surprisingly, the housemaster revealed that the contestant who gets the fewest votes from the live crowd will be evicted as part of the mid-week eviction.

The counting in the assembly room revealed that Mridul Tiwari received the fewest votes, resulting in his eventual elimination from the reality show. His eviction led to the remaining housemates becoming emotional. The contestants also hugged the YouTuber before he left.

Fans Call Mridul Tiwari’s Bigg Boss 19 Eviction “Unfair”

After Mridul’s eviction from the house, fans shared their heartbreaking reaction and called the eviction “unfair.” Many users also pointed out that the makers decided to evict Mridul from the live audience due to their alleged failure to eliminate him from nomination voting.

The show may move on, but viewers won’t forget this.

Mridul earned love, not votes.

Truth doesn’t need a script.

Mridul Tiwari is yet to officially give his reaction after the elimination, but his page keeps sharing videos of his Bigg Boss 19 journey and feels that his eviction is not justified.

