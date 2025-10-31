With each passing day, the heat is escalating to new heights in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Talking about the captaincy of Mridul Tiwari, the YouTuber is already facing some big issues as the leader.

Many of the housemates decided to withdraw from their duties, as Mridul’s decision led to the entire house getting nominated, except Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and the captain himself. Meanwhile, it’s time to crown the new captain, and the name might surprise you.

Who is the new captain in Bigg Boss 19?

The housemaster organized a contest in pairs, which led to further contendership for being a captain. In this task, the pair of Pranit More – Shehbaz Badesha, and Gaurav Khanna – Malti Chahar scored the highest votes and became the contenders for being a captain.

Furthermore, the housemates were called into the assembly room, except the captaincy contenders. Now, they were asked to name the pair they wanted to further qualify for the race for captain. After getting the majority of votes, Pranit and Shehbaz moved on as the finalists.

In the latest episode, the housemates were assigned a physical task where they had to carry a ball and give it to the contender whom they wanted to crown as the leader. This thing eventually resulted in Pranit getting the highest numbers on his side and emerging as the new leader.

What Pranit’s Leadership Means For The Bigg Boss 19 House

With Pranit taking the captaincy in his hands, the gang of Gaurav, Malti, Abhishek, Mridul, and Ashnoor is expected to receive a positive boost in the house. Previously, Mridul was the captain and received massive support from this team as well. So, in case Farhaana or anyone else tried to demoralize Pranit in his captaincy, Gaurav and others will support him.

Additionally, Pranit is undoubtedly receiving significant support from the audience. This is why he remains part of the game, despite being nominated numerous times since the start of the season. Rest, the captaincy of Pranit will be interesting to witness, especially after his personality has undergone significant development with each passing day.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch The Special Featuring Bollywood’s Legendary ‘Khandaan’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News