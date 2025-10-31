Whenever we make a list of the best Indian web series, Raj & DK’s spy action thriller The Family Man usually ranks among the top. After a four-year wait, Prime Video has officially announced, in an amusing way, that the third season of the immensely popular series will premiere on November 21, 2025.

As the countdown begins for the Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man Season 3, many fans are wondering whether the upcoming chapter will deliver the long-rumored crossover they’ve been waiting for. Yes, we’re talking about The Family Man–Farzi crossover. Will it happen? Let’s analyze.

The Family Man & Farzi Are Set In The Same Universe

For those who’ve watched both shows, you might already know that they are set in the same universe. The makers have included several references to The Family Man in Farzi – the most prominent being the scene where Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Michael, calls Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari. Another major hint comes when Michael asks his team members about Srikant Tiwari’s whereabouts.

However, the connection has only been one-sided so far, meaning there haven’t been any references to Farzi characters in either season of The Family Man. Will that change in Season 3?

What Are the Odds?

Previously, The Family Man lead actor Manoj Bajpayee indirectly teased a potential crossover with Farzi, as per TOI. Not just that, a few months ago, Bhuvan Arora, who plays an important role in Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead, also hinted that there will be some kind of connection between Farzi and The Family Man S3, per Hindustan Times. What that connection is, remains under wraps.

We think that since Manoj Bajpayee’s character was referenced through a phone call, Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael might return the favor. In fact, the makers could go a step further and give him a special appearance or even an extended cameo in The Family Man Season 3. Imagine a brief segment where Srikant Tiwari and Michael team up on a joint mission against a common enemy. Wouldn’t that be great?

While there’s a good chance of Vijay Sethupathi reprising his role as Michael, it seems unlikely that Farzi’s main protagonist, Shahid Kapoor, will appear in The Family Man Season 3. For one, it wouldn’t make much sense as he’s an artist who manufactures counterfeit notes, and his character doesn’t fit naturally within a hardcore spy narrative. Secondly, Shahid Kapoor’s star power would make it nearly impossible to keep such a cameo secret before the show’s release, and it could even risk diverting the show’s focus.

What Is The Family Man About?

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. Season 2 shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group. The upcoming third season is expected to explore a storyline connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, involving a possible attack by China on India’s north-eastern states, using the pandemic as a cover.

The Family Man Season 3 – Release Date Teaser

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Family Man 3 Release Date Out: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As Srikant Tiwari With Jaideep Ahlawat In A High-Stakes Mission

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News