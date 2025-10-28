It’s been four years since we last saw Srikant Tiwari juggling two of the toughest jobs imaginable — saving the country and surviving family life. Fans have waited impatiently for his return, endlessly decoding theories and rewatching old episodes. And now, after months of whispers and speculation, the wait has finally paid off — The Family Man is officially back with its most explosive season yet.

Prime Video has finally announced the global premiere date for the eagerly anticipated third season of its critically acclaimed and much-loved series, The Family Man. Now that the streaming platform has announced the premiere of the third chapter of its original series, the suspense has finally lifted, and it’s happening sooner than you think. The Family Man Season 3 premieres globally on Prime Video on November 21 in over 240 countries and territories.

Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner—D2R Films, the high-stakes spy action-thriller returns with a new season that is poised to be the biggest and most exciting one yet. Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father.

The Family Man 3 New Faces

Manoj Bajpayee returns as everyone’s favorite “middle-class spy,” joined once again by Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and the rest of the beloved ensemble. But this season introduces fresh firepower — Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur join the cast in powerful new roles that promise to shake things up.

What To Expect In The Family Man 3

In this season, Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari finds himself in more danger than ever before. The threats are bigger, the stakes are higher, and the line between his duty and family life blurs like never before. As he faces off against powerful new enemies — Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera — Srikant must push past his limits to survive. Alongside him, familiar faces return, including Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gul Panag, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Creator Raj & DK About The New Season

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience. This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more.”

