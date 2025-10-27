The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house refuses to slow down. The Bigg Boss 19 house is still reeling from the chaos of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. In a shocking twist, Baseer Ali—one of the most talked-about contestants this season—was evicted in a double elimination. His elimination left not just the housemates stunned, but even Salman Khan appeared visibly surprised by the turn of events.

Fans, however, aren’t ready to let go just yet — social media is buzzing with theories that Baseer Ali’s eviction might not be final and that the reality star could make a dramatic return to the house through a secret room. As Baseer Ali’s eviction has stirred up a storm of theories, here’s a look at the real possibility of whether Baseer Ali returns to Bigg Boss 19 or not after the unexpected eviction.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Baseer Ali Sent to the Secret Room After Eviction?

One of the major speculations among the audience is regarding the secret room. Previously, when Farrhana and Nehal were eliminated from the house, they were sent to the Secret Room. However, despite the buzz around Baseer Ali’s name, he was not sent to the eviction room. Even after his journey concluded in Bigg Boss 19, he had already posted a video on his official Instagram account, where he wished his audience a happy Chhath Puja.

Baseer Ali Reportedly Offered a Big Role on Colors TV

According to a report from BiggBoss_Tak, Colors TV has offered Baseer Ali a negative role for the upcoming seventh season of Naagin. This role is given to him as compensation after his elimination from Bigg Boss 19. If the reports are true, then it’s clear that Baseer might not return to Bigg Boss 19, especially after the Naagin 7 promo is already out.

The Final Verdict

With all this, it seems that the chances are low that Baseer Ali will return to Bigg Boss house. The only way to bring him back could be a wildcard comeback to the house. Besides this, the Secret Room twist is not in the card by the housemaster.

