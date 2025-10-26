Bigg Boss 19 once again grabbed attention after reports of a double eviction spread across social media. Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to be intense, as host Salman Khan will reveal that two contestants will leave the show this week. For those who don’t know, the nominated contestants are Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna.

Double Eviction Surprised Everyone

According to the latest updates from the X handle, BBTak, Salman Khan will announce that Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama will be evicted from the house. Earlier, there were talks that one of them might move to the secret room, but the makers later decided to remove both from the show. This marked the end of their journey in Bigg Boss 19.

🚨 Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19 house. No SECRET Room Drama, last minute they canceled. Both are officially OUT of the show. Shocking decision or Happy? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 25, 2025

If this happens, Nehal Chudasama’s exit will not come as a surprise to many, as she had already faced eviction once before. But she returned from the secret room earlier in the season. This time, her journey will come to a complete stop. Baseer Ali’s elimination, on the other hand, will leave everyone shocked. He was known for his energetic attitude and bold gameplay, which made him one of the most noticeable contestants this season.

Netizens’ Reaction To Bigg Boss 19’s Latest Eviction

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was filmed on Friday, and soon after, the news of the double eviction started trending online. Fans shared mixed reactions on social media. Some expressed disappointment about Baseer’s elimination, while others are happy with the double eviction. Reacting to the news, one netizen wrote, “Its very shocking to see Baseer getting evicted so soon….even before Pranit.”

Its very shocking to see Baseer getting evicted so soon….even before Pranit — Maahi 🌸 (@debuggingLifee) October 25, 2025

Another user wrote, “Very happy bro.. They thought this is splits villa and trying to do what happen in the.. the so called reality king Bawasir.. He thought he can be @sidharth_shukla. And Nehal Chudasma.. i don’t have a word for her. She is dam worst contestants i have ever seen in bigboss.”

Very happ bro.. They thought this is splits villa and trying to do what happen in the.. the so called reality king Bawasir.. He thought he can be @sidharth_shukla . And Nehal Chudasma.. i don’t have a word for her. She is dam worst contestants i have ever seen in bigboss.. — Anurag (@Anurag0117) October 25, 2025

This is honestly shocking. I cannot believe this has actually happened.#BaseerAli was such a good contestant from a show perspective. He brought the competition and his voice was always heard. Plus, his fashion sense was fantastic! That pink chaddi and crop jacket look was… — Gaurav Khanna Fans (@GauravKhannaFP) October 25, 2025

Grand Exit of #Behal from BB house 🔥 Strongest bond in the BB House. — Sagar Rathore (@Sagarrathore_) October 25, 2025

The third user wrote, “The time Nehal moved away from Farhana this was written on the cards. Basheer had forgotten his individual game and was more involved with Nehal in bashing Malti.”

The time Nehal moved away from Farhana this was written on the cards.

Basheer had forgotten his individual game and was more involved with Nehal in bashing Malti. — Jaani (@FunkyMaanav) October 25, 2025

