Bigg Boss 19 is continuing to make headlines with drama, disputes, and unexpected turns. Among the participants, Hyderabadi sensation Baseer Ali has garnered significant buzz. His aggressive game strategies, outspoken nature, and intelligent acts are keeping him in the spotlight. Alongside his strategies, viewers are also interested in knowing how much he earns for his stint inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali’s Daily & Weekly Earnings

According to Siasat, Baseer Ali reportedly earns between 3 and 6 lakh rupees every week for appearing on Bigg Boss 19. This translates into making between 42K and 85K daily. If the payscale is to be believed, Ali would be among the 10 highest-paid contestants of the current season.

Baseer Ali’s Journey Before Bigg Boss 19

Baseer began his reality television career in 2017 with MTV Roadies Rising, earning second place in the show. The same year, he won MTV Splitsvilla 10 with Naina Singh. These shows helped him gain popularity with youngsters.

Soon after, he tried hosting a few shows, such as On Road With Roadies and Splitsvilla 11. His appearance in Ace Of Space 2 helped him bag the second runner-up position, thus continuing to uphold his stature as a strong competitor.

In 2022, he again entered the 19th edition of MTV Roadies and bagged 7th place. Following this, he moved ahead in acting by portraying Shaurya Luthra in Zee TV’s daily soap Kundali Bhagya. And now in Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali is not just grabbing attention for his bold gameplay but also for the paycheck he commands.

While Ali recently became the house captain for a week, he ended up in the danger zone this week. After the nomination task, he is among five contestants nominated alongside Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More.

Current Bigg Boss 19 voting trends hint that Nehal, Ashnoor, and Pranit are in the bottom three in terms of public votes. Viewers are watching closely to see who will be evicted in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

