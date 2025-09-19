The fourth week of Bigg Boss 19 looks to be the most intense so far! Nominations are out of the way, and the contestants’ tensions are very high. Hence, fans are keeping a keen eye on the voting trends to guess who might be going home later this week. Recently, some voting trends made the rounds online, hinting which contestant might leave the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19: Week 4 Nominations

This week, all housemates except Captain Amaal Mallik faced the nomination zone initially. At a later point, Bigg Boss gave contestants the chance to save two of their fellow contestants from being nominated instead of choosing who they wanted to nominate.

After that twist, the final list of nominees for Week 4 includes Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More. All contestants nominated had received 0 or 1 vote during the nomination task. Baseer and Abhishek felt sad as no one voted to save them.

Kya aaj ke nominations ke baad, inke rishte tootenge ya phir naye equations banenge? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka episode raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par. Watch now: https://t.co/gLL3YsdrKO#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/O7lVHentHG — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 17, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: Voting Trends & Predictions

According to the X handle BiggBoss24x7, Nehal, Ashnoor, and Pranit are reportedly in the bottom three, putting them at the highest risk. Abhishek Bajaj is in the spotlight this week as he recently became the new captain. Meanwhile, Baseer Ali is leading the voting trends.

VOTING TREND 👁️ Baseer Ali 🔼

Abhishek Bajaj 🔼

Ashnoor Kaur 🔽

Pranit More 🔽

Nehal Chudasama 🔽 (Ashnoor, Pranit and Nehal are in danger Zone this week )#BiggBoss19 @BB24x7_ — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) September 18, 2025

Voting data from bigg-boss-vote shows that Baseer Ali is currently leading with 40,271 votes. Ashnoor Kaur holds the second spot with 32,390 votes, followed by Pranit More with 31,770 votes. Abhishek Bajaj is in fourth place, and Nehal Chudasama is in last place with only 4,147 votes. So far, over 139,000 fans have voted online.

As it stands, Nehal Chudasama appears to be in trouble this week, and going by the votes, at the time of writing, she is more likely to head home. The official results, however, will be revealed during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Week 4 delivers high drama, emotional moments, and unexpected twists as nominated contestants wait to know their fate. Fans stay hooked and cannot wait to see who will be leaving the house after the eviction and how the dynamics will change.

