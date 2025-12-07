Bigg Boss 19: 2nd Runner Up Pranit More Lowest Paid Finalist On The Show

My favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 19 was definitely Pranit More, and while I wished he could reach the top 2 and set an example, the comedian was evicted in third place and ended up being the second runner-up on the show. Interestingly, his underdog journey on the show is being hailed and appreciated!

The Man Who Was A Friend!

Pranit was the Chandler of the season. The friend everyone wants and needs! Initially, he tried to make sense of Tanya Mittal, and they developed a friendship, but he quickly sensed that their vibes would not match and maintained a distance. By the end of the show, he proved to be a great friend to Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and even Malti Chahar!

Pranit More’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 19

Pranit More, a comedian by profession, was the least paid contestant on Bigg Boss, and his remuneration for the show was only 1 – 2 lakh per week. In total, he earned almost 15 lakh, and if he had been paid in the upper limit of the range, he might have earned at most 24 lakh from the show in total!

Lowest Paid Finalist!

Pranit More is the lowest-paid finalist on the show and the second-lowest-paid contestant after Shehbaz, who was paid almost 80K to 1 lakh per week for his stint on the reality show. However, things seem bright for Pranit More henceforth, and I feel he should participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh!

Pranit More’s 1st Interview Post BB 19

After coming out of the house, the comedian, in his first interview with The Press Trust Of India, admitted that he imagined the show as the top 2 with Gaurav Khanna.

