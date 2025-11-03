The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 successfully concluded its tenth week. Before the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the entire house was nominated except for three contestants. While the voting trends suggested that Kunickaa was the most likely contestant to leave the house, the audience was in for a huge twist. Among the nominated contestants, Pranit More was the one who left the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Scroll down to get more details.

Bigg Boss 19: Why Did Pranit More Leave The Bigg Boss House?

For those unaware, Pranit More recently became the captain of the house, which gave him immunity from elimination for a week. His fans were hoping to see him win this season. Unfortunately, yesterday, Salman Khan announced that the comedian had to leave the house due to medical reasons. The medical team diagnosed him with dengue, and to ensure proper care and prevent his condition from worsening, they decided that he could not continue in the game.

However, it is important to note that Pranit has not been eliminated from the house. Salman Khan confirmed the same while hosting the latest episode. The announcement left all the housemates in a state of shock. When the contestants asked Salman whether Pranit would return, he shook his head to indicate no.

Meanwhile, reports from the BBTak handle suggested that the comedian has been moved to the Secret Room. Nothing has been confirmed yet, and the official announcement from th Bigg Boss house is still awaited.

Abhishek, Ashnoor aur Mridul ki galti ki wajah se aaj ghar se beghar ho jaayega ek sadsya, kaun hai woh? 🥺 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIH pic.twitter.com/RQieo6Osbu — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 2, 2025

What Else Happened On Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar?

Apart from this, the contestants played a game in two teams, where each had to insult the other in a Shayari style. Later, Salman welcomed Shehnaaz Gill, who came to promote her upcoming film Ek Kudi. Interestingly, she has produced the movie herself.

Additionally, Ekta Kapoor announced that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be playing the lead role in Naagin 7. Priyanka delivered a dazzling dance performance on the Bigg Boss stage and thanked the show for providing her with this opportunity.

Bigg Boss ke atmosphere ko banaane extra chill, aayi hai gharwaalo se milne Shehnaaz Gill! 😍 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIH pic.twitter.com/fTyrqzCdVB — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 2, 2025

