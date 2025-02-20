Season 7 of Naagin has been long awaited, and because it has been two years since the last edition aired, fans are even more restless about it. Many rumors have been floating about the casting of the supernatural show, with the names of Isha Malviya and Vivian Dsena being the most prominent.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also rumored to be a potential name in the upcoming edition of the Ekta Kapoor series. After months of these rumors, the Bigg Boss 16 star has spoken up and addressed the buzz and the reports. Here’s what the actress recently revealed about the same.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Addresses Naagin 7 Casting Rumors

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to clarify that she will not be a part of the next season of Naagin. “Rumors? Oh, I’ve seen them. The excitement? Not gonna lie, I enjoyed it! But let’s keep it real, not me. Now that the air is clear, it’s time to move on to more exciting things!” she made it clear online.

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary clears up rumors of her being a part of #Naagin7 through her IG story! pic.twitter.com/gsjeHEOoAa — Urban Asian (@UrbanAsian) February 19, 2025

While the rumors have been floating for a while, Ekta Kapoor’s story on Instagram increased the buzz. In the video, she gave a glimpse of a meeting held to finalize key details of the 7th season, including the theme and the term the next naagin will go by. Sitting in her office, surrounded by her team, she mused “sarva sreshth” and “super sreshth naagin” in the clip.

Naagin 7: What We Know So Far

A recent report suggested that Isha Malviya is actively in talks with the show and its makers. While nothing has been announced yet, the franchise has been a massive success across years and seasons. The first season starred Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani, while the second saw her with Karanvir Bohra.

The third edition saw Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri, while the fourth starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. The fifth season’s cast had Surbhi Chandana and Sharad Malhotra, while the sixth featured Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. Naagin 7 is currently in the works, as mentioned.

Another rumor alleged that a teaser of the next season might be unveiled on February 26, 2025, since it is Mahashivratri. For the unversed, Isha and Priyanka starred in Udaariyaan together as sisters Jasmine Sandhu and Tejo Sandhu. The former was retained for the second season as well, where she played Jasmine and her daughter Harleen Ahluwalia.

Isha stars as Lovely Chaddha in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s series Lovely Lolla on Dreamiyata Dramaa’s YouTube channel. The show also features Gauahar Khan as Lolla Chawla and Nikhil Khurana as Arjun Malhotra. Priyanka is slated to start filming her series Terre Ho Jayein Hum on the channel soon with former co-star and rumored boyfriend, Ankit Gupta.

