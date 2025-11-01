Bigg Boss 19 continues to serve high-voltage drama and emotional twists each week. After the shocking double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, the show has entered its tenth week with another intense round of nominations. Fans are once again glued to their screens and social media, voting in huge numbers to save their favorite contestants.

Nine Contestants Nominated for Week 10

Bigg Boss nominated the entire house in Week 10 except for three contestants: Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and the captain, Mridul Tiwari. The decision came after Bigg Boss caught Abhishek and Ashnoor breaking the house rule. So, this week’s nominations include Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand.

What Does Bigg Boss 19 Week 10 Voting Trends Say?

According to bb19voting, Pranit More is currently leading the voting race with 2,27,410 votes, followed by Shehbaz Badesha in second place with 1,72,617 votes. Farrhana Bhatt secured the third spot with 1,34,945 votes. However, Malti Chahar and Kunickaa Sadanand are in the danger zone with the lowest votes of the week. Among the two, Kunickaa is reportedly facing a higher risk of eviction during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. However, an official eviction announcement will be made by Salman Khan on the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Adding to the buzz, a popular Twitter handle, GlamWorldTalks, reported that there might be an internal discussion among the makers to save Kunickaa Sadanand through the app room and evict one contestant using an internal voting process. The move is being considered to address the “unfair nomination” issue raised by contestants.

#BB19 #Update There is a discussion in the team to save #KunickaaSadanand using App room and then evict one contestant using internal voting on #WKV citing democracy and contestants calling unfair nominations. Then depending upon who is evicted in the internal voting, makers… — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) October 28, 2025

According to reports, the team may decide on the next step based on who gets evicted through internal voting. In case Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, or Malti Chahar get voted out, they will be directly sent home. If anyone else gets evicted, the contestant might be shifted to the secret room instead of getting fully eliminated.

It will be interesting to see who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

