The makers of The Family Man have finally ended all speculation surrounding the much-awaited third season of the hit spy thriller. Set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025, the upcoming chapter promises another high-stakes mission for Srikant Tiwari. But before the action unfolds, there’s something exciting arriving soon—here’s what we know about The Family Man 3 trailer release.

The Family Man 3 Trailer Release Update

Prime Video dropped a fun video revealing the trailer release date of the third installment. In the video, it all starts innocently enough when a few fans are asked to share what The Family Man means to them and what they expect from Srikant Tiwari’s return after four long years. Their emotionally charged responses take a hilarious turn when Manoj Bajpayee himself appears out of nowhere, catching them completely off guard.

Soon, Manoj Bajpayee, in his Srikant Tiwari style, revealed when the trailer will be unveiled. Providing the real intel, he revealed that the trailer for The Family Man 3 will drop on November 7, 2025. Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK, the high-stakes spy action-thriller returns with a new season that is poised to be the biggest and most exciting one yet.

The Family Man 3 Cast & Crew

Manoj Bajpayee returns as the protagonist, undercover spy Srikant Tiwari. Along with him, the new chapter in the thriller series brings back the original cast, including Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Joining them in the new cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on November 21 exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

More About The Family Man

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. Season 2 shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group. The upcoming third season is expected to explore a storyline involving a possible attack by China on India’s northeastern states, which was hinted at in the last scene of season 2.

