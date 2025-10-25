Bigg Boss 19 is ready for yet another exciting Weekend Ka Vaar, and the heat is surely mounting for the nominated contestants. Last week, host Salman Khan announced, on the occasion of Diwali, that there would be no elimination. This week, four contestants are in fear of being eliminated: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama. Adding to the buzz, recent voting already hinted at who will say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

Voting Trends of Bigg Boss 19 Week 9

With online voting in full swing, fans are apparently busy talking about who will stay and who will be shown the door this week. According to BB19Voting, Pranit More currently leads with 21,336 votes, very narrowly edging out Gaurav Khanna at 21,003 votes. Baseer Ali is in the third consolation spot with 19,916 votes. Unfortunately, Nehal’s vote count of 1,366 puts her securely in the danger zone with the highest chance of being eliminated.



In addition to that, a popular X (Twitter) handle, The Khabri Tak, stated that Baseer Ali is currently leading the race, followed by Pranit More. This implies Nehal Chudasama and Gaurav Khanna would most likely be going home on the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. The handle further added that even Google/YouTube trends indicated the same, that Pranit and Baseer are in the higher bracket, while Gaurav and Nehal are lagging behind.

Breaking #BiggBoss19 !!! LATEST VOTING TRENDS 🥇#BaseerAli✅

🥈#PranitMore ✅

🥉#GauravKhanna ❌

⭐️#Nehal❌ Note : As per Google & YouTube also @Rj_pranit & #BaseerBob is at Top 1/2 & as per votes Gaurav & Nehal and as per HM Votes all 4 are in danger 💯 Comment – Whom… — The Khabri Tak (@TheKhabriTak) October 23, 2025

Although these trends have generated huge buzz among the audience, the confirmation will only be made by Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As always, these voting figures only reflect fan predictions and not the final results.

Amaal Mallik’s Sudden Exit Will Shock Fans

Apart from the eviction buzz, another major twist is sure to surprise everyone. Reports suggested that Amaal Mallik would be exiting the show due to health reasons. His father’s recent tweet and Amaal’s emotional journey video added to the speculation that his departure will be confirmed soon.

Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny — Daboo Malik (@daboomalik) October 24, 2025

🚨 Exclusive Update 🚨 #AmaalMallik Will Take Exit From The Show It Seem’s It’s Because Of Health Reason’s 👀 Source Confirm That There is an Exit Are His Father’s Recent Tweet And His Journey Video 💯 📲 Follow @BBInsiderHQ #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BB19 — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) October 24, 2025

With these several twists, Week 9 of Bigg Boss 19 promises to be full of drama and emotional moments.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik To Take Shocking Exit From Salman Khan’s? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News