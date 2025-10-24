Twinkle Khanna and Kajol almost broke the internet when they hosted Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on the premiere of their chat show Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle. However, the latest epin infidelity, with Twinkle Khanna dismissing it as Raat Gayi Baat Gayi (just like Ranbir & Deepika decided What happens in Corsica, stays in Corsica!) However, in my opinion, this wasn’t just a difference of opinion, it was such a disappointing and careless display of one’s moral and emotional standards.

While Janhvi Kapoor, the youngest and arguably the most grounded person in the room, held her stance that ‘the deal is already broken‘ once you physically cheat in a relationship, Twinkle dismissed her thoughts by questioning her age and suggesting she would eventually have an opinion once shsode of the show featured Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, and it has blown a discussion out of proportion – a casual, cool, almost breezy justification of physical infidelity in long-term marriages.

During the episode, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, and Karan Johar unanimously declared that emotional cheating is far worse than gaining wisdom! Now, this is the most bizarre statement I have come across during this weird conversation!

While I might agree to disagree that this topic might have too many subjective opinions, and it is eventually one’s personal choice when it comes to infidelity, age has nothing to do with this. I mean, if a woman is okay with physical infidelity in her 50s, she might be okay with Polygamy in her 70s and tell me that I would agree to Polygamy when I turn 70! Sounds bizarre? So did Twinkle Khanna’s age card!

Raat Gayi, Baat Gayi Is Such A Red Flag Term!

While this was a very casual conversation where Karan Johar said, ‘Thand lag jaati hai’ and even Kajol agreed that emotional cheating is worse, I echo with what Janhvi argued – we cannot compare which is worse, and both are wrong! Setting up a notion that a physical hook-up is merely a mistake, a one-night stand to be precise, is such a dangerous narrative. It is the breach of trust that is the foundation of any relationship! And Raat Gayi Baat Gayi is such a casual way to greenlight the audacity of men who are ready to change ‘flavors’ at their convenience!

The Green Light for the ‘Mard Samaaj’

Also, if Twinkle Khanna needs to dissect this further, it clearly means loyalty is negotiable, and no, Ma’am, loyalty is never negotiable! Cheating is not negotiable! Taking your partner for granted is not negotiable! Coming from a woman, this normalizes the disrespect that women receive already in a patriarchal society from their male chauvinist partners!

The true definition of a successful, mature relationship is not how much betrayal you learn to swallow, but how strongly you maintain the boundaries that protect your dignity. If physical betrayal is no longer a deal-breaker, how low does the bar go before we realize we are not maintaining a marriage, but merely cohabiting in a societal arrangement?

So, no, Mrs Funnybones, let us not normalize infidelity, and let us keep cheating a non-negotiable parameter in a relationship. Please cool baniye, cold nahi!

