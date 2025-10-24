The house of Bigg Boss 19 is already witnessing major twists and turns. Currently, the house is running under the captaincy of Mridul Tiwari after the housemates nominated him as the leader. Amid this, there is a major update regarding Amaal Mallik. Reports are rife that the singer is expected to take a shocking exit from the Salman Khan reality show due to a major reason.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik To Take a Surprise Exit?

Amaal Mallik is presently a significant part of the house politics. He always engages in fights and firmly expresses his opinion. Despite this, a report from BBInsiderHQ asserted that Amaal may take an unexpected exit from Bigg Boss 19.

According to the source, the Indian music director will be taking an exit due to health reasons. Already, there were a few instances in the show where Amaal was seen struggling due to his health issues. He also shared his trauma and depression phase with the housemates.

If the report is true, then Amaal Mallik’s exit from the show could emerge as a big game-changer. Amaal has a strong friendship bond with Baseer Ali and Shehbaz in the house, and if he were to leave, this alliance would undoubtedly be affected. However, there is also a possibility that Amaal might return after a few weeks through the secret room, but that is merely a speculation right now.

🚨 Exclusive Update 🚨 #AmaalMallik Will Take Exit From The Show It Seem's It's Because Of Health Reason's 👀 Source Confirm That There is an Exit Are His Father's Recent Tweet And His Journey Video 💯 📲 Follow @BBInsiderHQ #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BB19 — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) October 24, 2025

Is Amaal Mallik Nominated for This Week’s Bigg Boss 19 Eviction?

For this week’s elimination from Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik is not nominated for the eviction process. This time, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama are nominated for the elimination. The person who will score the fewest votes will bid farewell to his journey from the house.

In between this eviction, if Amaal Mallik takes the exit, it remains to be seen how the makers will plan his exit, as he is not part of the elimination.

🚨 Nomination Contestants for this week ☆ Gaurav Khanna

☆ Baseer Ali

☆ Pranit More

☆ Nehal Chudasama Comments – Who will EVICT? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 22, 2025

