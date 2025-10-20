As Diwali lights up homes across the country, Shiv Shakti star Pragati Tomar, who plays Lakshmi on the show, mirrors that same festive glow in real life. Known for her soulful portrayal of the goddess, she opens up about her artistic journey, her close bond with the cast, and how her spiritual path is soon set to take on a musical note.

What Did Pragati Tomar Say About Her Role In Shiv Shakti?

Speaking about being part of the show, Pragati said, “Initially, I got a call for the role of Rohini. But after seeing my look and performance, the team decided to cast me directly as Lakshmi. And that’s how this beautiful journey with Shiv Shakti began!”

She added, “Honestly, working with the cast of Shiv Shakti has been such a wonderful experience! Everyone is super professional, humble, and supportive. I feel really lucky to be part of such a talented and positive team.”

What Did Pragati Tomar Say About Her Bond With The Cast Of Shiv Shakti?

When asked about her camaraderie on set, she shares warmly, “I share a really great bond with my co-actor Srikant Dwivedi who plays Vishnu (Narayan), Most of my scenes are with him, so we spend a lot of time together on set. He’s kind, easy-going, and working with him is always such a comfortable and enjoyable experience. And honestly, the rest of the cast is amazing too! I mean, what can I say everyone is super lovely, kind, and supportive. No matter how much I praise them, it will never be enough.”

Pragati Tomar’s Upcoming Musical Journey

While she continues to shine as Lakshmi, there’s another passion close to her heart. “If I weren’t an actor, I would have been a singer. Singing has been my childhood dream, which I couldn’t fulfill back then. But now, I’m super excited because very soon I’ll be launching my YouTube channel, where I’ll be singing devotional songs. I’m a very spiritual person, and devotional music is something I truly love so that’s what I’ll be sharing with all of you! I really hope everyone will love it and enjoy this new journey with me! Jai Maa Lakshmi”

As the festival of lights celebrates new beginnings, Pragati Tomar perfectly embodies that spirit, blending art, faith, and purpose in a way that truly illuminates hearts this Diwali.

