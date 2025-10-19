The Mahabharata, one of the two major Hindu epics (alongside the Ramayana), has been adapted for both big screen and small screen numerous times. From B. R. Chopra’s iconic 1980s TV series to reinterpretations like Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug (1981), Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010), and the recent Netflix animated series Kurukshetra (2025), the ancient epic continues to inspire fresh adaptations.

The adaptation we’re focusing on today is an upcoming series titled Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh, a never-before-told retelling of the ancient epic, this time powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Continue reading to discover when and where you can watch it online, as well as what to expect from this unique adaptation of the timeless tale.

When & Where To Watch Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh?

Being touted as the first-ever premium entertainment series fully powered by AI, Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh will be released on Prasar Bharati’s official OTT platform, WAVES OTT, and on Jio Hotstar starting from October 25, 2025. The first instalment of the series will consist of 100 episodes. In addition to its digital release, it’s also set to be showcased on Star Plus TV Channel on October 26 at 7:30 PM.

What To Expect From Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh?

Since the series is AI-powered, and based on what the makers have shown in the trailer, viewers can anticipate a visually stunning yet emotionally engaging experience. That said, the overall impact will likely depend on the balance between AI-generated content and human creative input.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the series will deliver a truly unique experience for the next-gen audience, offering a fresh perspective on the epic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Where To Watch B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat?

Before Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh arrives on OTT, if you’re interested in revisiting B.R. Chopra’s cult 1980s television series Mahabharat online, you can currently stream it on the Zee5 OTT platform.

