Tiger Shroff’s latest action thriller, Baaghi 4, was released in theaters on September 5, 2025. However, those who have missed the experience on the big screens were eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT debut. Finally, the fourth installment of Baaghi has arrived on a major digital platform, but there is a major twist: it is not available for free, despite a subscription.

Baaghi 4 Is Streaming On Amazon Prime Video, But With A Twist!

Advertisement

Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights to Baaghi 4, and after its theatrical run, the film is now streaming on the platform. Typically, Amazon Prime subscribers can watch films available on the platform; however, this is not the case for Baaghi 4.

The film is available on the site, but despite the subscription, viewers need to rent the movie to watch it online. Meanwhile, there is still a possibility that it could become available to subscribers in the forthcoming weeks, but as of now, you must rent the film to watch it.

For those who may not know, Baaghi 4 features Tiger Shroff in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and others.

Is Baaghi 4 Connected With Its Previous Installment?

There is no such direct connection between Baaghi 4 and its previous installment. Baaghi 4 only carries Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie character but has an entirely different storyline from the previous films in the franchise.

Even, there is no such relevance of storyline between the latest movie and Baaghi 3. So, if you want to watch the latest film in the Baaghi franchise, there is no need to watch its previous films.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Thamma: Dinesh Vijan Teases Massive Maddock Horror-Comedy Announcement At The End Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News