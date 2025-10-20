Happy Diwali, readers! If you’re wondering what to watch this week, we’ve got you covered. Starting with Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller, followed by a Hindu epic war series, then a love story, a revenge thriller, and much more. There’s plenty to choose from, so scroll down to discover the plots, trailer release dates, and streaming platforms of all the titles we’ve curated for you to enjoy this week.

Netflix

They Call Him OG (Telugu) – October 23, 2025

They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster now living the life of a family man who is forced to return to his old ways after Emraan Hashmi’s character, Omi, begins causing trouble.

Kurukshetra: Part 2 (Hindi) – October 24, 2025

This is the second set of episodes continuing the story and showcasing the epic Kurukshetra War.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (English) – October 23, 2025

In the second season, our unlikely couple has become an integral part of each other’s lives. Now, navigating life together and staying together is the real challenge. Since both come from different worlds, how long can they survive together?

Parish (English) – October 24, 2025

After his son’s death, the protagonist returns to a life of crime that he had left behind to become a family man. The series is adapted from the BBC One show The Driver.

A House of Dynamite – October 24, 2025

An apocalyptic political thriller, where an unidentified enemy has launched a missile against the United States. How should the world’s most powerful and technologically advanced country respond? What moves can they make? How should they act in a situation like this?

Prime Video

Param Sundari (Hindi) – October 24, 2025

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari tells the story of a boy from Delhi who travels to Kerala in search of love after an AI-powered matchmaking app pairs him with a Malayali girl.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (English) – October 22, 2025

In this six-episode psychological thriller miniseries, a forensic psychologist returns to his hometown after his father takes his own life. Upon his return, he begins investigating the death and discovers similarities between his father’s death and his sister’s death, which occurred more than two decades ago. As the investigation progresses, he begins seeing ghosts. But are they real, or just a figment of his imagination?

Eden (English) – October 24, 2025

Stars Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and others. It’s about a group of pre–World War II settlers trying to start a new life on the isolated Floreana Island.

Elevation (English) – October 21, 2025

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where alien creatures have taken over the Earth, forcing humans to move to the mountains where these creatures cannot reach due to the high altitude. It stars Anthony Mackie as a father who must venture outside the safety of the hill town because his son needs oxygen cylinders.

Vicious (English) – October 22, 2025

In this horror film, a young woman receives a mysterious box from an old lady. The box is cursed and demands three offerings: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. All three must be placed inside the box for you to survive. Asking for help has deadly consequences, and failing to comply also has fatal consequences.

Jio Hotstar

Shakthi Thirumagan (Tamil) – October 24, 2025

Vijay Antony plays the role of a political lobbyist whose mother was killed by the political system when he was an infant. Now, as a part of that very system, he seeks revenge, and now he plans to use intelligence rather than brute strength. Having grown in both financial power and political influence, he is now capable of challenging the status quo.

