Vijay Antony’s Shakthi Thirumagan continues to earn at the box office even after 3 weeks. After 24 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 9.5 crore at the box office in India. The political action thriller has managed to stay relevant despite a barrage of regional options as well.

Vijay Antony’s Last Film At The Box Office

Vijay Antony’s last theatrical release, Maargan, earned a total net collection of 12.36 crore in India. His latest release is inching towards the lifetime collection of his last release, but it doesn’t seem like it will touch the mark!

Shakthi Thirumagan Box Office Day 24

On the 24th day, Shakthi Thirumagan has managed to earn only 2 lakh at the box office. The total collection of the film stands at 9.5 crore at the box office. However, looking at the pace of the film, it seems very difficult for the film to achieve budget recovery!

Is Shakthi Thirumagan A Hit At The Box Office

Shakthi Thirumagan has managed to recover almost 95% of its entire budget. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 – 12 crore. The film needs to earn a total of 20 – 24 crore at the box office to achieve a hit verdict. However, looking at the box office, Vijay Antony‘s film might not even hit the success mark and surrender just before the success line!

About Shakthi Thirumagan

Helmed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, the political thriller of the film is rated 7.5 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A bold fighter of the people challenges a merciless titan, sparking a wave of justice, uprising, and vengeance.”

Shakthi Thirumagan Box Office Summary

India Net Collection: 9.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 11.21 crore

Budget: 10 crore*

Budget Recovery: 95%*

* indicates estimated figures.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

