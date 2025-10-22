In an unexpected yet fascinating crossover, Microsoft co-founder and legendary tech icon Bill Gates is reportedly set to make a special appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s hit television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. According to a report by The Times of India, the renowned billionaire and philanthropist is set to make a virtual appearance in the immensely popular show.

How Many Episodes & What’s The Social Cause?

Advertisement

As per the report, Bill Gates will appear in the form of a video call with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 show’s lead actress, Smriti Irani. His segment will span three episodes and focus on a social cause aimed at raising awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Using a long-running and widely watched TV show to highlight such a vital health message ensures it reaches a broad and diverse audience, making the initiative both meaningful and impactful.

Bill Gates’ Earlier On-Screen Appearances

Over the years, Microsoft co-founder has made several appearances in television shows and films, often playing himself. Some notable appearances include:

Frasier (2001) – Bill Gates appeared as himself in the episode titled “The Two Hundredth Episode” of this popular sitcom.

(2001) – Bill Gates appeared as himself in the episode titled “The Two Hundredth Episode” of this popular sitcom. The Big Bang Theory (2018) – Bill Gates guest-starred as himself in the episode “The Gates Excitation”. The episode was about how Leonard, Howard, and Raj try to meet the business magnate.

(2018) – Bill Gates guest-starred as himself in the episode “The Gates Excitation”. The episode was about how Leonard, Howard, and Raj try to meet the business magnate. Silicon Valley (2019) – Bill Gates made a cameo in the series finale of the widely acclaimed HBO comedy series.

(2019) – Bill Gates made a cameo in the series finale of the widely acclaimed HBO comedy series. Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (2019) – The three-part Netflix documentary series provides an in-depth look into Bill Gates’ life and work.

Decoding Bill Gates (2019) – The three-part Netflix documentary series provides an in-depth look into Bill Gates’ life and work. Aces & Knaves (2019) – Bill Gates had a role in this short film, which is a part of a collection of stories about the complex and fascinating game of bridge.

Did Bill Gates Actually Star In A Bollywood Movie?

Besides the above on-screen appearances, he also appeared in an Indian film, although not as himself. In the 2017 Bollywood movie Half Girlfriend, a digitally recreated version of Bill Gates appears in one of the scenes, which focuses on securing funding for a village school. So, the American businessman did not personally act in the film.

Where to Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The ongoing TV series is currently streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. Small screen viewers can also watch it on the Star Plus TV channel. As of now, it’s not confirmed exactly when the episodes featuring Bill Gates will be aired.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Shiv Shakti Star Pragati Tomar Opens Up About Her Role, Bond With Cast & Spiritual Aspirations: “I Feel Really Lucky To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News