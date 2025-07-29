The most important woman of Indian Television, Tulsi Virani, is back! And the day Smriti Irani decided to step back into Tulsi’s shoes for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, everyone was eagerly waiting for history to be rewritten! The first episode of the show arrived on Tuesday, and let me be honest about it – it is the same old show! Not because it has nothing new to offer, but because, sadly and strangely, nothing, absolutely nothing has changed in the Indian society for 25 years!

Tulsi – Mihir – The Awkward Reunion!

The first episode of the second season starts on the 38th anniversary of the iconic couple – Mihir and Tulsi! And that is where my list of issues with this unnecessary comeback show starts! For starters, I am not used to seeing Smriti Irani with Amar Upadhyay as Mihir! The only Mihir my muscle memory recognizes is Ronit Roy, who looked stunning as Smriti Irani’s on-screen partner!

But, of course, since Ronit must not have agreed to the show and because he has issues with the regressive mode of television, Ekta Kapoor decided to bring Amar back. I’m not sure if it worked for the women above 60 who cried their hearts out when Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani died, but if this is solely about connecting, I just could not connect!

Chulha-Chauka – Why Tulsi, Why?

Now, before I move forward, I do not have any issue with any daily soap showcasing patriarchy, a typical misogynist mindset, or more. But I do have a problem with showing that promise to be progressive, but follow a set standard of society! In the case of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, it is the same pattern! In one of the scenes, Tulsi says, “Jahan bahu betiyan milkar khana banaaye,” sort of stuff, and that hit me hard!

Twenty-five years later, we are still discussing the parameters of a happy family, including the availability of women in the kitchen! Now, again, do not misunderstand this as an issue of a woman, portraying cooking as sub-standard! I have a problem with women being categorically linked to the kitchen as a gender bias thing! Why can’t men share the same space if they are willing to? Or more importantly, why are women being told that the happiness, health, and wealth of a happy family is directly proportional to a woman’s ability to cook?!

Zameen-Jaaydaad & Kalesh

As soon as the episode progressed it translated into Zameen-Jaaydad and more kalesh and honestly, I did not expect any of this from a new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, will it stop me from watching the show? I don’t think so, because Smriti Irani has a powerful screen presence. But, I do hope that the show turns into something meaningful rather than indulging in the same old family politics and saas-bahu kalesh!

A Rushed Effort?

The premiere episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 featured some of the old faces, including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ketaki Dave, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta. However, it feels like a forced attempt to bring everyone together where every one is behaving like that long lost cousin whom you meet after 10 thousand years but have to make him feel like his own! My parting thoughts as the episode ended was – Was it really necessary?

