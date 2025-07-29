Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Kajol have managed to bring the second biggest debut for a film on OTT. However, it is the biggest debut week viewership for an original film on OTT other than Netflix. Surpassing every single Hindi film of 2025 except for Kesari Chapter 2, it is roaring with its numbers!

Dharma Productions Rules The OTT Game

Dharma Productions rule the OTT game owning the top two spots for the biggest debut for a non-Netflix film. Kesari Chapter 2, was a theatrical to OTT release, with a viewership of 5.7 million. This is followed by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj’s film, which is also produced by Dharma Productions.

Sarzameen OTT Verdict

Sarzameen, in its debut week, garnered a lukewarm viewership of 4.5 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 21 – July 27 as per Ormax data. It surpassed Tourist Family, Bhool Chuk Maaf and others.

Will Prithviraj & Ibrahim’s Film Enter Most-Viewed Films?

It will be interesting to see if Prithviraj and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s film will enter the top 5 most-viewed films of 2025 (excluding Netflix). Currently, the 5th spot is owned by Test, which garnered 6.5 million in its lifetime.

Here are the highest debut viewership of Indian films on OTT irrespective of being an original or a theatrical to OTT release.

Kesari Chapte r 2: 5.7 million (JioHotstar) Sarzameen: 4.5 million (JioHotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (JioHotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana : 3.2 million (Sony Liv) L2: Empuraan: 3 million (JioHotstar) Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar) Kuberaa: 2.5 million (Prime Video)

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

