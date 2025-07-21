Smriti Irani broke the internet recently with the promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. While the promo has Smriti promising the audience that Tulsi will be back with her parivaar and the same old sanskaar. Audiences have no idea, what the show would deal with!

The promo was followed by a BTS video of the show, where the old actors of the show are seen getting ready for their shots. Right from Shakti Anand, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Tejwani, and Komolika Guha! In fact, everyone was stunned looking at Amar Upadhyay returning as the OG Mihir!

So, what are Mihir and Tulsi up to with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? No one exactly knows, but I am already sure that it might offend a few people! Looking at two strong-headed women linked with the show – Smriti Irani, and Ekta Kapoor, one thing is for sure, the show is yet again ready to start some uncomfortable conversations.

Smriti Irani broke the internet recently with the promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. While the promo has Smriti promising the audience that Tulsi will be back with her parivaar and the same old sanskaar. Audiences have no idea, what the show would deal with!

It would be interesting to see if these conversations stir debate on social media. Last time, the show stirred debate regarding Euthanasia, parenting, and more. However, the one thing the show did not go right with was infidelity, affairs, and saas-bahu turning into enemies whenever they want! And all the re-arrival hints that men will have a problem with women seeking equality and patriarchy will have a problem with strong headed women!

In fact, the show revolutionized Indian TV, bringing female leads as the vamp in the most glamorous way. Right from Mandira, Trupti, and Mohini, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 had many villains, all of whom held a special place in everyone’s heart.

The official synopsis of the show says, “Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar?” Smriri Irahi also promises that the show will deal with new cultures, thoughts and more.

Check out the promo for the show.

For more trending stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 5 Review Ft. Ajay Devgn & Son Of Sardaar 2 Team: A Masterclass On How Not To Evolve A Chat Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News