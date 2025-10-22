After a successful theatrical run, Vash Level 2, the Gujarati horror film, is finally coming to OTT. Made on a budget of 8 crores, it managed to earn a net collection of 13.54 crores from the Indian domestic market. The first film in the franchise, Vash (2023), is available to stream on ShemarooMe, while its Hindi remake, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and others, is available on Netflix. Coming back to the sequel, Vash Level 2 has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10, and 93% of Google users liked the film.

When & Where To Watch Vash Level 2?

Vash Level 2 is now available on digital platforms after its theatrical run. The film is now streaming on Netflix after the makers dropped its streaming version today, on October 22, 2025. The film is available in its original Gujarati version along with a dubbed Hindi version. The OTT release has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Vash Level 2 Plot?

It’s been more than a year since the events of the first film, and the family from that story is still dealing with the consequences. They have been living peacefully without any incidents, but that changes one day when ten girls, seemingly under someone’s control, jump off their school roof. Soon, more girls begin to show violent behavior, attacking people and damaging property. Someone new is orchestrating all this, someone connected to the events of the previous film.

Vash Level 2 Cast & Crew

The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, Vishwa Rawal, and Prem Gadhavi. It is written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik with support from Yash Vaishnav as the creative director. The cinematography is handled by Haresh Bhanushali and Prashant Gohel, while the art direction is by Chirayu Bodas and Shailee Sheth. The film is edited by Shivam Bhatt and produced under the banners of Ananta Business, K S Entertainment, Big Box Series, and Patel Processing.

The Legacy Of Vash

The first chapter of the Vash franchise made history in Gujarati cinema, earning widespread acclaim and two prestigious National Awards. The 2023 supernatural thriller was honored as the Best Gujarati Feature Film, while Janki Bodiwala won the Best Supporting Actress award for her powerful and nuanced performance. The film’s gripping narrative, atmospheric direction, and strong performances set a new benchmark for regional cinema — making the anticipation for its sequel, Vash Level 2, even higher.

Vash Level 2 Trailer

