Vash Level 2, the sequel to the 2023 Gujarati hit Vash, finally released in cinemas today. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the supernatural psychological horror film has been one of the most-awaited movies in Gujarati cinema.

The trailer had already created big hype, and with Janki Bodiwala returning in the lead role, along with Hitu Kanodia. The film was also in the spotlight because Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the original Vash.

Fans are now actively sharing their reactions on X. Here is what the audience is saying.

Netizen Reactions On Vash level 2

One early reaction praised the movie as a bold step for Gujarati cinema. He marked the film as the ‘Never Seen Indian Horror’ film.

On the other hand, another viewer shared that the film looked better in production but did not have the same intensity as the first part. He rated the movie 6 out of 10. This review showed that some fans were missing the raw thrill of the original. Also, the user marked the film as a family watch movie.

#vashlevel2 #vashlevel2review

First part ka name level 2 hona chaiye aur iska level 1…..level 2 me sirf sets aur production value badhti Hui dikhegi but jo intense dark thrill feel thi woh first part ke compare me kaafi kamm thi

Family watch movie Rating : 6/10 — Patel Mihir (@PatelMi54379222) August 27, 2025

A different user summed up their thoughts by praising it as Bigger, Bolder. However, he feels that the film still feels its soul missing. It indicates that Vash Level 2 seemingly lacks emotional depth in the sequel.

Another moviegoer felt the film was entertaining but messy in parts. He wrote, “#Vash2 (2025): Movie Review – Vash 2 is pacy and chaotic horror on a mass level. Low hopes from #Shaitaan2 now, even with an original script.”

One more fan gave a mixed review, saying that the horror thriller is a good one-time watch sequel. He praised the first half of the film but felt the post-interval was half-baked and even asserted that the climax was not excellent.

From the early reactions, Vash Level 2 has clearly divided opinions. Some are praising its scale and daring approach, while others are pointing out that it lacks the gripping intensity of Vash.

Is It Mandatory To Watch Vash Level 1 Before Level 2?

Vash Level 2 is the sequel to its Level 1, but this time the story is presented with a different plot but incorporating many elements from its previous film. So, to have a better understanding of the movie and to relate more with the plot, you must watch Vash Level 1 before watching its sequel.

Watching prequel will make you feel more connected with the chilling horror storyline in Level 2.

Check out the trailer for Vash Level 2 below:

